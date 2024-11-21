LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in Forward Air by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 3,825,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,994 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,006 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 597,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Several analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

