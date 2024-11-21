LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth $3,462,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 125.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 743,499 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 913,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

