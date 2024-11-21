LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,028 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

