LMR Partners LLP Invests $189,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,422 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DDD opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.65. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

