LMR Partners LLP Invests $277,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $88.84 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.