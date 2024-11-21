LMR Partners LLP Invests $292,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $277.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $209.60 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

