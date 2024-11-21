LMR Partners LLP Makes New $230,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $853.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.14%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

