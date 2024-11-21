LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,162 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 560,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $884.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

