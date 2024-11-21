LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 5,242 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 363.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

