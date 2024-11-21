LMR Partners LLP Sells 20,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 108,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 399.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 156.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,450. The trade was a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

