LMR Partners LLP Takes $259,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

