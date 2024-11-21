LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.00 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

