Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.13. 18,736,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 36,677,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCID. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

