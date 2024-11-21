Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Financial Review

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $165.57 million 11.39 -$149.27 million ($1.17) -7.49 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $21.36 million 0.14 $290,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -74.95% -88.87% -20.16% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Digital and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

Applied Digital beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.