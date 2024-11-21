MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 153,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $643.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.