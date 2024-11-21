MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.12% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

