MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 659.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 437,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 380,091 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

BK opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

