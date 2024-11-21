MAI Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,378 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 955.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

