MAI Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,547,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,642,721. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.57 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

