MAI Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $286.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.29 and a 200-day moving average of $267.81.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

