MAI Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.84.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $185.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

