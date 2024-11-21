MAI Capital Management Has $2.01 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 47,873.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

