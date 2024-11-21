MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.