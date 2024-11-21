MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

