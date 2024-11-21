MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

