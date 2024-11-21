MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 294,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,262,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,929,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

MMC opened at $221.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.28 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

