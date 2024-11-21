MAI Capital Management Purchases 371 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance
VONV stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $86.57.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
