MAI Capital Management Sells 1,184 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $820.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

