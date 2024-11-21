MAI Capital Management Sells 18,504 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

