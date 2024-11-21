MAI Capital Management Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

