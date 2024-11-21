MAI Capital Management Sells 6,690 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 362,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,102 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 200.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 121,011 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

