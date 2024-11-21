MAI Capital Management Sells 7,310 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $210,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

