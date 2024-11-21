MAI Capital Management Sells 782 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.