MAI Capital Management Sells 9,475 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 69,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Nestlé by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $117.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

