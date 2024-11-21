MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.60 on Monday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MBIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MBIA by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MBIA by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

