Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,326 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

