Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,060. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $260,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,257.54. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,186 shares of company stock worth $3,459,942. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $83.02 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.