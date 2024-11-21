Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 379 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRH by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after buying an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 103.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $102.51. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.