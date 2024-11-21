Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,575 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of PGNY opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

