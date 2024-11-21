Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 953 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

