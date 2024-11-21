Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 379 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlueLinx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

NYSE BXC opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.26. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $132.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

