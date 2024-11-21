Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 181.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $2,309.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,036.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,709.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,049.30 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

