Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1,007.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,005.02. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,276. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

