Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

BWA stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

