Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 172.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

