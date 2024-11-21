Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

CDNS stock opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.99 and its 200 day moving average is $283.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

