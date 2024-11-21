Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.