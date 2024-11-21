Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.