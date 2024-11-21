Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,620 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2,278.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

