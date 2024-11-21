Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,382 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
MillerKnoll Price Performance
MillerKnoll stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
MillerKnoll Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
